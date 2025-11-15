Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Nevada, aims for 5th straight victory

Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0) Moraga, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0)

Moraga, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Nevada.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 7-6 at home a season ago while going 14-17 overall. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 64.2 points per game and shoot 40.7% from the field last season.

Nevada went 6-13 in MWC action and 3-9 on the road last season. The Wolf Pack averaged 62.3 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 28.7% from behind the arc last season.

