Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Arkansas State after Lewis’ 23-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Arkansas State after Mikey Lewis scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 80-49 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 16-1 at home last season while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.8 on free throws and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

Arkansas State finished 15-6 in Sun Belt games and 8-6 on the road last season. The Red Wolves gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

