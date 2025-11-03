Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts St. Thomas to begin season

Saint Thomas Tommies at Saint Mary’s Gaels Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is…

Saint Thomas Tommies at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) begins the season at home against St. Thomas.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels shot 45.0% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

St. Thomas went 24-10 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Tommies gave up 74.8 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.