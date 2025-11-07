Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Chattanooga after Lewis’ 23-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0) Moraga, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under…

Chattanooga Mocs (1-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (1-0)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Chattanooga after Mikey Lewis scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 84-58 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Gaels averaged 15.1 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

Chattanooga went 29-9 overall last season while going 12-5 on the road. The Mocs gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

