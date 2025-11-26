Saint Mary’s beats Wichita State 70-65 at the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to a 70-65…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Saint Mary’s to a 70-65 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday night at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Joshua Dent secured the victory for the Gaels with a jump shot with 1:00 remaining.

Mikey Lewis scored 15 points for the Gaels (7-0). Andrew McKeever finished with 13 points and Dent had 10.

Kenyon Giles and TJ Williams scored 15 points apiece for the Shockers (4-2). Karon Boyd put up 10 points and eight rebounds.

Lewis scored 11 points in the first half to help Saint Mary’s build a 33-31 halftime advantage. Murauskas put up 14 points in the second half for the Gaels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.