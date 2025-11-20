Saint Louis visits Illinois State following Nugent’s 23-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (1-4) at Illinois State Redbirds (3-1)
Normal, Illinois; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits Illinois State after Zya Nugent scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 96-88 loss to the Murray State Racers.
Illinois State finished 14-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Redbirds averaged 5.2 steals, 2.6 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Billikens have gone 0-2 away from home. Saint Louis is 0-4 against opponents over .500.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
