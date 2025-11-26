Saint Louis takes on Stetson

Stetson Hatters (3-2) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (2-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Saint Louis…

Stetson Hatters (3-2) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (2-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson and Saint Louis square off in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Billikens have a 2-5 record in non-conference play. Saint Louis is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

The Hatters are 3-2 in non-conference play. Stetson has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Louis makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Stetson averages 78.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.3 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhykera Brown averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Zya Nugent is shooting 32.0% and averaging 15.6 points.

Cameron Thomas is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

