Saint Louis takes on Grand Canyon following McCottry’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:42 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Grand Canyon after Amari McCottry scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 109-66 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

Saint Louis went 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Billikens shot 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Grand Canyon went 26-8 overall with a 5-4 record on the road last season. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

