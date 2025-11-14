Saint Louis takes on Grand Canyon following McCottry’s 23-point outing

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Grand Canyon after Amari McCottry scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 109-66 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

Saint Louis went 19-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Billikens shot 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Grand Canyon went 26-8 overall with a 5-4 record on the road last season. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game last season, 34.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

