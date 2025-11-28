Saint Louis squares off against Stanford

Stanford Cardinal (5-1) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (6-0) Palm Desert, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -4.5;…

Stanford Cardinal (5-1) vs. Saint Louis Billikens (6-0)

Palm Desert, California; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -4.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Saint Louis square off in Palm Desert, California.

The Billikens have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Louis is 4-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinal have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Stanford is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

Saint Louis averages 91.5 points, 20.5 more per game than the 71.0 Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Saint Louis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Avila is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Billikens. Amari McCottry is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 59.6%.

Ebuka Okorie is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Cardinal. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

