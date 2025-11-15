Saint Louis plays Grand Canyon after McCottry’s 23-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5;…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Grand Canyon after Amari McCottry scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 109-66 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

Saint Louis went 14-3 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens averaged 6.4 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Grand Canyon went 0-0 in MWC games and 5-4 on the road a season ago. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.