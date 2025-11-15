Live Radio
Saint Louis plays Grand Canyon after McCottry’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:52 AM

Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (3-0)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -7.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Grand Canyon after Amari McCottry scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 109-66 victory against the Lindenwood Lions.

Saint Louis went 14-3 at home last season while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens averaged 6.4 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Grand Canyon went 0-0 in MWC games and 5-4 on the road a season ago. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

