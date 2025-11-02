Saint Louis hosts Southeast Missouri State to tip off season

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Saint Louis Billikens St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -18; over/under…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -18; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Southeast Missouri State in the season opener.

Saint Louis finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.4 second-chance points and 9.4 bench points last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 8.2 steals, 3.6 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

