Saint Louis hosts Middle Tennessee following Nugent’s 24-point outing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (0-1)

St. Louis; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Middle Tennessee after Zya Nugent scored 24 points in Saint Louis’ 70-66 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

Saint Louis went 15-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Billikens averaged 66.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Middle Tennessee finished 26-9 overall with a 10-6 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Raiders averaged 64.0 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

