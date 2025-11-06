Saint Louis Billikens to play the Chicago State Cougars Thursday

Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0) St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -28.5;…

Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on Chicago State.

Saint Louis finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens shot 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago State finished 4-13 in NEC action and 1-19 on the road a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.