Saint Louis Billikens to host Northern Iowa Panthers Sunday

Northern Iowa Panthers (0-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (0-2)

St. Louis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Northern Iowa.

Saint Louis finished 15-19 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 72.4 points per game and shoot 41.8% from the field last season.

Northern Iowa finished 17-17 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers averaged 17.3 points off of turnovers, 8.1 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

