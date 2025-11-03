Saint Louis Billikens tip off season at home against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Saint Louis Billikens St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -19; over/under…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Saint Louis Billikens

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -19; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis starts the season at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Saint Louis went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Billikens averaged 14.9 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Southeast Missouri State went 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall last season. The Redhawks averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 12.1 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

