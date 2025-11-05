Saint Louis and Chicago State meet for non-conference matchup

Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0)
St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis and Chicago State play in non-conference action.
Saint Louis finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Billikens allowed opponents to score 71.3 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.
Chicago State finished 4-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 62.5 points per game while shooting 38.1% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point distance last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
