Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits UNLV after Fleming’s 25-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-2)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Howard Fleming Jr. scored 25 points in UNLV’s 92-78 victory over the Memphis Tigers.

UNLV went 11-5 at home a season ago while going 18-15 overall. The Rebels allowed opponents to score 68.1 points per game and shoot 42.4% from the field last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 13-8 in A-10 games and 4-6 on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 14.5 fouls last season.

