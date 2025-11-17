Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Pennsylvania following Zanoni’s 30-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Michael Zanoni scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 106-81 loss to the Providence Friars.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Quakers averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.4 last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 4-6 on the road and 22-13 overall last season. The Hawks gave up 68.6 points per game while committing 14.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

