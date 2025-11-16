Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Pennsylvania after Zanoni’s 30-point performance

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2) Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (1-2)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Michael Zanoni scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 106-81 loss to the Providence Friars.

Pennsylvania went 8-19 overall a season ago while going 5-8 at home. The Quakers averaged 4.9 steals, 1.8 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-8 in A-10 action and 4-6 on the road last season. The Hawks averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 13.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

