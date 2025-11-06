Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Maine after Jekot’s 20-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Maine Black Bears Orono, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Maine Black Bears

Orono, Maine; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Maine after Jill Jekot scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-46 victory over the West Chester (PA) Golden Rams.

Maine went 10-4 at home last season while going 15-16 overall. The Black Bears averaged 5.9 steals, 1.4 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 24-10 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range last season.

