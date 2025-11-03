Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette to open season

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette for…

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette for the season opener.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-5 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Hawks averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 13.4 bench points last season.

Lafayette finished 8-12 in Patriot League play and 3-14 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 5.8 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

