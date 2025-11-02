Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette in season opener

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette for…

Lafayette Leopards at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lafayette for the season opener.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 22-13 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hawks averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 13.4 bench points last season.

Lafayette went 8-12 in Patriot League play and 3-14 on the road a season ago. The Leopards shot 43.6% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

