Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Drexel following Glover’s 23-point game

Drexel Dragons (1-0) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Drexel after Jaiden Glover scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 85-76 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-5 at home last season while going 22-13 overall. The Hawks averaged 75.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Drexel went 18-15 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Dragons allowed opponents to score 66.9 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

