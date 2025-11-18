Saint Francis (PA) visits Lehigh after Whitlock’s 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Saint Francis (PA) after Nasir Whitlock scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 84-72 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Lehigh finished 11-19 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game last season, 29.5 in the paint, 11.9 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Saint Francis (PA) went 11-8 in NEC play and 6-13 on the road last season. The Red Flash averaged 71.0 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

