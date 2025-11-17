Saint Francis (PA) takes on Lehigh after Russell’s 23-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) faces Lehigh after Zion Russell scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 74-66 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Lehigh went 11-19 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mountain Hawks averaged 70.3 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 16-18 overall last season while going 6-13 on the road. The Red Flash shot 46.2% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

