Saint Francis (PA) takes on Iona, looks to stop 6-game slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-6) at Iona Gaels (3-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) aims to break its six-game losing streak with a win against Iona.

The Gaels are 1-0 in home games. Iona is third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Red Flash are 0-2 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) ranks ninth in the NEC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Shelby Ricks averaging 2.0.

Iona averages 56.2 points per game, 18.8 fewer points than the 75.0 Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA)’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Iona has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Zaccagnini is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 7.2 points. Isabellah Middleton is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.6 points.

Aleah James is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Red Flash. Sonia Sato is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

