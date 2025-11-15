Saint Francis (PA) plays Lafayette following James’ 20-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis…

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Lafayette after Aleah James scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 71-61 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 11-19 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Flash averaged 54.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.9 last season.

Lafayette went 10-21 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Leopards averaged 56.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

