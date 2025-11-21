Saint Francis (PA) hosts Army following Sato’s 24-point outing

Army Black Knights (4-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Army Black Knights (4-1) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-5)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Army after Sonia Sato scored 24 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 55-53 loss to the Carnegie Mellon Tartans.

The Red Flash are 0-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 0-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights have gone 1-1 away from home. Army ranks second in the Patriot giving up 57.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Saint Francis (PA) scores 60.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 57.4 Army allows. Army has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 44.8% shooting opponents of Saint Francis (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Red Flash. Zaiha Minnis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Kya Smith is averaging 16.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Black Knights. Taylor Wilson is averaging 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.