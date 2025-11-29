Saint Francis (PA) faces Maine

Maine Black Bears (1-5) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maine Black Bears (1-5) vs. Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-7)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Maine at Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, New York.

The Red Flash have a 0-7 record in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 12.3 assists per game led by Aleah James averaging 3.6.

The Black Bears have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Maine is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 59.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 71.4 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Sonia Sato is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.4%.

Adrianna Smith is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 14.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

