Saint Bonaventure takes on Canisius following Simmons’ 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 69-63 victory against the Bradley Braves.

Saint Bonaventure went 22-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 9.2 bench points last season.

Canisius finished 3-28 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

