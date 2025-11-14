Saint Bonaventure hosts Youngstown State following Simmons’ 24-point showing

Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Youngstown State Penguins (2-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays Youngstown State after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-66 win against the Siena Saints.

Saint Bonaventure finished 12-4 at home last season while going 22-12 overall. The Bonnies averaged 68.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.2 last season.

Youngstown State finished 21-13 overall with a 9-6 record on the road last season. The Penguins averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.