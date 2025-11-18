Saint Bonaventure hosts Buffalo following Parker’s 22-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes…

Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Buffalo after Aaliyah Parker scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 66-61 win against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

Saint Bonaventure went 6-24 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 53.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

Buffalo finished 30-7 overall with an 11-4 record on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 40.9 in the paint, 21.9 off of turnovers and 19.2 on fast breaks.

