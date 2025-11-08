Saint Bonaventure faces Canisius after Simmons’ 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -19; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius after Darryl Simmons II scored 24 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 69-63 victory against the Bradley Braves.

Saint Bonaventure finished 22-12 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Bonnies averaged 11.0 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Canisius finished 2-15 on the road and 3-28 overall a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.