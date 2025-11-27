Saint Bonaventure defeats East Carolina 67-58 in Fort Myers Tip-off

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Frank Mitchell and Daniel Egbuniwe had 17 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 67-58 win against East…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Frank Mitchell and Daniel Egbuniwe had 17 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 67-58 win against East Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

Mitchell added 12 rebounds for the Bonnies (6-1). Egbuniwe went 6 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Dasonte Bowen shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Joran Riley led the Pirates (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. East Carolina also got 10 points from Tybo Bailey. Giovanni Emejuru finished with six points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Mitchell scored six points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into the break trailing 29-28. Egbuniwe scored 14 second-half points and Saint Bonaventure secured the victory after a second half that featured five lead changes.

Up next for Saint Bonaventure is a matchup Sunday with Florida Atlantic on the road. East Carolina hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

