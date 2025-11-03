Saint Bonaventure Bonnies open season at home against the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under…

Bradley Braves vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure opens the season at home against Bradley.

Saint Bonaventure finished 22-12 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from deep.

Bradley finished 28-9 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Braves gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.