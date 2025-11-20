Saint Bonaventure Bonnies face the Robert Morris Colonials on 4-game win streak

Robert Morris Colonials (3-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0) Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-1) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-0)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure is looking to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bonnies take on Robert Morris.

Saint Bonaventure went 22-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

Robert Morris finished 26-9 overall with an 8-6 record on the road last season. The Colonials averaged 16.1 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

