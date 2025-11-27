Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the Radford Highlanders meet in Cleveland, Ohio

Radford Highlanders (5-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) Cleveland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Saint Bonaventure play…

Radford Highlanders (5-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2)

Cleveland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford and Saint Bonaventure play at Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bonnies have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Radford is fifth in the Big South scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 35.7%.

Saint Bonaventure averages 68.3 points, 7.7 more per game than the 60.6 Radford allows. Radford’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is shooting 43.7% and averaging 12.9 points.

Angelina Nice is averaging 9.4 points for the Highlanders. Joi Williams is averaging 8.4 points.

