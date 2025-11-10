Sacred Heart visits Villanova following Lindsay’s 25-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Sacred…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Sacred Heart after Bryce Lindsay scored 25 points in Villanova’s 94-74 victory over the Queens Royals.

Villanova went 21-15 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 11.1 bench points last season.

Sacred Heart finished 15-18 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 75.8 points per game last season, 32.8 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

