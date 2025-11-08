Sacred Heart visits No. 14 Iowa State after Crooks’ 29-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-1) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Iowa State takes on Sacred Heart after Audi Crooks scored 29 points in Iowa State’s 85-58 win over the Southern Jaguars.

Iowa State went 23-12 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones averaged 19.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Sacred Heart finished 2-13 on the road and 9-20 overall last season. The Pioneers averaged 10.7 assists per game on 22.0 made field goals last season.

