Sacred Heart tips off season at home against NJIT

NJIT Highlanders at Sacred Heart Pioneers Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts NJIT in the…

NJIT Highlanders at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Fairfield, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts NJIT in the season opener.

Sacred Heart finished 9-20 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pioneers averaged 9.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

NJIT went 11-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Highlanders averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

