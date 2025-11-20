Sacred Heart Pioneers take on the Holy Cross Crusaders on 3-game losing streak

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart comes…

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-3)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart comes into the matchup against Holy Cross after losing three games in a row.

Sacred Heart went 15-18 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pioneers gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

The Crusaders are 0-4 in road games. Holy Cross gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.2 points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

