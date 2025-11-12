Sacred Heart Pioneers set to take on the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils Thursday

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-2) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-2)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. faces Sacred Heart.

Cent. Conn. St. went 11-19 overall last season while going 7-8 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 61.3 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 31.0% from behind the arc last season.

Sacred Heart finished 9-20 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 64.2 points per game and shot 42.6% from the field last season.

