Sacramento State visits Long Beach State after Gray’s 24-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (3-1) at Long Beach State Beach (0-3)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Long Beach State after Rubi Gray scored 24 points in Sacramento State’s 71-60 win over the UCSD Tritons.

Long Beach State finished 16-14 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The Beach averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

Sacramento State finished 15-18 overall with a 4-9 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets gave up 63.5 points per game while committing 19.0 fouls last season.

