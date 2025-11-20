Sacramento State visits Cal following Camden’s 20-point outing

Sacramento State Hornets (3-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1) Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on…

Sacramento State Hornets (3-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Sacramento State after John Camden scored 20 points in Cal’s 67-57 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Golden Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Cal has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 0-2 on the road. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Prophet Johnson averaging 9.8.

Cal scores 84.0 points, 6.5 more per game than the 77.5 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Johnson is averaging 15.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hornets. Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.