Sacramento State takes on Nevada in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-0)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Nevada in out-of-conference play.

Sacramento State finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

Nevada went 3-9 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Wolf Pack shot 39.2% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

