Sacramento State takes on Nevada in non-conference play

Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-0)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Nevada in out-of-conference play.

Sacramento State finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-18 overall. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 32.6% from deep last season.

Nevada went 3-9 on the road and 11-21 overall last season. The Wolf Pack shot 39.2% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

