Sacramento State hosts Presbyterian following Cherry’s 22-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-2) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-2)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Presbyterian after Jeremiah Cherry scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 77-73 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

Sacramento State went 5-11 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Hornets averaged 13.1 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 on the road. Presbyterian is fifth in the Big South with 13.4 assists per game led by Erik Taylor averaging 4.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

