Sacramento State Hornets to face No. 19 UCLA Bruins on the road

Sacramento State Hornets (3-2) at UCLA Bruins (3-1)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -28.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 UCLA hosts Sacramento State.

UCLA went 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

The Hornets are 0-1 on the road. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 77.2 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

