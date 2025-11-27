Sacramento State Hornets and the Chattanooga Mocs meet in Riverside, California

Chattanooga Mocs (3-4) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (5-2) Riverside, California; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Sacramento State…

Chattanooga Mocs (3-4) vs. Sacramento State Hornets (5-2)

Riverside, California; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Sacramento State play at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center in Riverside, California.

The Hornets have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 4.9.

The Mocs have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Chattanooga gives up 66.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Sacramento State averages 73.4 points, 6.8 more per game than the 66.6 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Picton is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Hornets. Rubi Gray is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Caia Elisaldez is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Mocs. Gianna Corbitt is averaging 12.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.