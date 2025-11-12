Sabol’s 20 lead Buffalo over DePaul 66-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 20 points as Buffalo beat DePaul 66-53 on Tuesday night. Sabol shot 6 of…

CHICAGO (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 20 points as Buffalo beat DePaul 66-53 on Tuesday night.

Sabol shot 6 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (3-0). Daniel Freitag scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Angelo Brizzi went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Blue Demons (2-1) were led by N.J. Benson, who posted 11 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Maclin added nine points for DePaul. CJ Gunn also had seven points and two blocks.

Buffalo took the lead for good with 16:36 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-18 at halftime, with Sabol racking up 15 points. Buffalo was outscored by DePaul in the second half by five points, with Freitag scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

