Sabol scores 32, Buffalo takes down Southern Miss 85-79

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol put up 32 points as Buffalo beat Southern Miss 85-79 on Monday.

Sabol shot 9-for-18 (7-for-14 from 3-point range) and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line for the Bulls. Angelo Brizzi scored 18 points, shooting 4-for-9 and 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Noah Batchelor had 12 points and went 4-of-6 from the field (3-for-4 from 3-point range).

Isaac Tavares finished with 28 points for the Golden Eagles. Tylik Weeks added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Chiante’ Tramble finished with 11 points.

Sabol scored 14 points in the first half and Buffalo went into halftime trailing 38-36. Sabol scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Buffalo to a six-point victory.

